The Recruit Renewed for Season 2

The Recruit's mission is far from over: Netflix has renewed the Noah Centineo-led spy thriller for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Season 1 dropped Dec. 16 and debuted at No. 3 on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals during its first week of eligibility (and with just three days of viewing), and held steady at No. 3 the following week.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit,” series creator Alexi Hawley said in a statement Thursday. “Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ’11’ in Season 2.”

Added EP/star Centineo: “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

For the uninitiated: The Recruit centers on Centineo’s Owen Hendricks, “a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime,” according to the official logline. “Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.”

Per Netflix, Season 2 will pick up after the events of Season 1’s cliffhanger, which saw Owen and Max captured with their lives endangered.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Recruit‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to Season 2?