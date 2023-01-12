Harry & Meghan Rises to No. 2 on Nielsen Streaming Top 10, The Recruit and Kindred Make Chart Debuts

Harry & Meghan rose to No. 2 on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while Wednesday claimed the top spot for a fourth straight week and Manifest came in for a landing. What's Streaming (and Leaving) in January

For the week of Dec. 12, Wednesday amassed 2.16 billion minutes viewed across its eight episodes. The Netflix spooker thus has accumulated 16.8 billion viewing minutes in its first four weeks of availability, the second-highest such total for a streaming program (behind Stranger Things, which with the release of Season 4A generated 19.5 billion minutes between May 23 and June 19, 2022).

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries rose a spot with 1.7 billion minutes viewed across six available episodes, followed by Netflix’s The Recruit (925 million minutes/eight episodes), Firefly Lane (672 million minutes/19 episodes) and Sonic Prime (657 million minutes/eight episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 12 were Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle (425 million minutes viewed across 39 total episodes), Netflix’s Don’t Pick Up the Phone (400 million minutes/three episodes), Disney+’s The Santa Clauses (392 million minutes/six available episodes(), Netflix’s The Crown (389 million minutes/50 episodes) and the chart debut of Hulu’s Kindred (361 million minutes/eight episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Dead to Me, Snack vs. Chef, Manifest, 1899 and Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.