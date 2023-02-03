Ratings: Ghosts, So Help Me Todd Eye Biggest Audiences Yet; Flatch Ends Low

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a four-way tie for the Thursday demo crown, while CBS’ Young Sheldon drew the night’s largest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | Young Sheldon (with 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) is looking at its second-best audience of the season, Ghosts (6.8 mil/0.6) and the newly renewed So Help Me Todd (5.1 mil/0.4) both hit series highs in audience, and CSI: Vegas (3.7 mil/0.4) rose to season highs in both measures.

NBC | Law & Order (4.8 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (3.6 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, while SVU (5.2 mil/0.6) dipped. Facing stiffer competition, all three lost viewers.

ABC | Celebrity Jeopardy! (4.6 mil/0.6) was steady with its finale, The Parent Test (2 mi/0.4) ticked up and The Chase (1.8 mil/0.2) dipped.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2 mil/0.3) dipped, the yet-to-be-renewed Welcome to Flatch (780K/0.2) hit an audience low with its sophomore finale, and Call Me Kat (1 mil/0.2) is eyeing a possible series low in audience.

