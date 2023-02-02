So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2

The verdict is in for So Help Me Todd: CBS has renewed the mother-son legal drama for Season 2, TVLine has learned. 2023 Scorecard: What's Renewed? Cancelled?

Thus far this season (with Live+7 playback), So Help Me Todd is averaging 6.3 million total viewers — making it the third-most watched freshman series of this TV season — and a 0.5 demo rating. Out of the 13 dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks 11th in audience while besting only NCIS: Los Angeles in the demo.

Created by Scott Prendergast, So Help Me Todd follows a by-the-book lawyer who hires her loose-cannon son as a private investigator at her firm. As you can imagine, shenanigans ensue.

The series stars Skylar Astin as Todd Wright, Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret Wright, Madeline Wise as Allison, Tristen J. Winger as Lyle, Inga Schlingmann as Susan and Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey.

“So Help Me Todd has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach says in a statement. “With the series’ unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it’s no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season.”

TVLine’s Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect So Help Me Todd‘s fate.

New episodes air Thursdays at 9/8c. Your thoughts on the Astin-Harden drama? Hopes for Season 2? Drop ’em all in a comment below.