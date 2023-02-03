Mayfair Witches Renewed for Season 2

AMC Networks will remain under the spell of the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, renewing the supernatural drama for a second season, TVLine has learned. Cable TV: What's Renewed, Canceled?

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers that she’s actually a powerful witch, one whose family has been haunted by a sinister figure for generations.

The cast also includes Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. Esta Spalding serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Mark Johnson, Michelle Ashford, Michael Uppendahl and Jeff Freilich.

Following Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches is the second series in the Immortal Universe, which AMC is building around Rice’s works. Interview has also been renewed for Season 2.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” AMC Networks’ President of Entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott said in a statement. “In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come.”

“The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work,” adds Johnson, who is responsible for overseeing the Immortal Universe. “The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come.”

New episodes of Mayfair Witches air Sundays at 9/8c on AMC, but AMC+ subscribers can stream early on Thursdays.

Production on Season 2 of Mayfair Witches is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans.

Are you hooked on the new Anne Rice series? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

