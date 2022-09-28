Interview With the Vampire Renewed for Season 2 at AMC, Ahead of Premiere

AMC is really sinking its teeth into Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, by giving the TV adaptation a Season 2 order ahead of its upcoming premiere. Cable TV Renewals and Cancellations!

Debuting on AMC and AMC+ this Sunday, Oct. 2, the “sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel” follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Game of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (The Newsreader‘s Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian of, I gotta go with, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory).

The eight-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Rain Man) and showrunner Rolin Jones executive-producing.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous,” AMC original programming chief Dan McDermott said in a statement. “They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud.”

With adaptations of both The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches also in the works, “This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work,” McDermott added.

AMC Networks last year acquired the rights to an expansive collection of the late Anne Rice’s works, encompassing 18 titles including both “The Vampire Chronicles” and the “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series (detailed below). Rice’s son Christopher Rice will serve as executive producers on all projects.

All told, the Anne Rice catalog acquired by AMC includes The Vampire Chronicles’ Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat; Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ The Witching Hour, Lasher and Taltos, and the Vampire Chronicles/Mayfair Witches crossover novels Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle.

Want scoop on Interview With the Vampire, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.