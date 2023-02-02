Sex/Life won’t leave you hanging for much longer.

Netflix announced Thursday that the steamy series starring Sarah Shahi will return for Season 2on Thursday, March 2. Season 1 was released back in June 2021.

The streamer also unveiled a new teaser, which you can check out above, as well as new photos (see below).

Inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, the show centers on Billie Connelly (Shahi), a wife and mother who, after growing tired of her boring suburban life, begins journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with ex-boyfriend Brad (played by UnREAL and Falling Inn Love’s Adam Demos).

Season 1 ended with Billie reconciling with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel, American Horror Story), only to run back to Brad with the hope of rekindling their romance. But Brad didn’t respond to her suggestion, leaving their potential future up in the air Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Returning Season 2 cast includes Shahi as Billie, Vogel as Cooper, Demos as Brad, Margaret Odette (Step Up: High Water, Blindspot) as Sasha, Jonathan Sadowski (Young & Hungry) as Devon and Li Jun Li (Babylon) as Francesca.

Joining the cast this season are Wallis Day (Batwoman) as Gigi, Darius Homayoun (Tehran, Succession) as Majid, Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It, Roswell, New Mexico) as Kam, Craig Bierko (UnREAL) as Mick and Dylan Bruce (Midnight Texas, Orphan Black) as Spencer.

Are you ready for Sex/Life Season 2? Drop your thoughts and predictions below.