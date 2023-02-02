Perfect Match Trailer: See Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle Alums Mix and Mingle in Netflix's Dating Competition

Too Hot To Handle‘s Chase DeMoor has a fair warning for the other men competing on Netflix’s upcoming dating show Perfect Match: “Don’t watch me, watch your girl.”

On Thursday, the streamer unveiled the full trailer for the series hosted by Nick Lachey, which you can check out above.

The show brings together Netflix stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum, The Circle, The Mole and more at a tropical paradise for a chance to find love. As they “compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker,” according to the official synopsis.

The top couple of the week will have the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with new potential partners that they invite into the villa. The question remains: “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?”

The first four episodes will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Netflix. The second batch (Episodes 5-8) will stream on Feb. 21, followed by the remaining batch (Episodes 9-12) on Feb. 28.

Among those set to compete are Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind Season 3, Chloe Veitch from Too Hot To Handle Season 1 and The Circle Season 2, The Circle Season 1 winner Joey Sasso, Francesca Farago from Too Hot To Handle Season 1, and Damian Powers and Diamond Jack from Love Is Blind Season 1. (See the full cast list here.)

Will you be tuning in for Perfect Match?