Perfect Match: Netflix's Newest Dating Series to Feature Love Is Blind's Bartise, Too Hot To Handle's Francesca

Love Is Blind’s Bartise is among the familiar faces set for Netflix’s newest dating show.

On Monday, the streamer announced the full cast for Perfect Match, an upcoming unscripted series featuring stars from The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, The Mole and more.

The show, hosted by Nick Lachey, brings together Netflix stars at a tropical paradise for a chance to find love. As they “compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker,” according to the official synopsis.

The top couple of the week will have the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with new potential partners that they invite into the villa. The question remains: “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?”

See below for the full cast.

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind Season 3)

Calvin Crooks (The Circle Season 3)

Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle Season 2)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle Season 1, The Circle Season 2)

Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

Damian Powers (Love Is Blind Season 1)

Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind Season 1)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle Season 1)

Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle Season 3)

Ines Tazi (The Circle France)

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle Season 3)

Joey Sasso (The Circle Season 1 winner)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

Lauren “LC” Chamblin (Love Is Blind Season 1)

Mitchell Eason (The Circle Season 2)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle Season 3)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle Season 2)

Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind Season 2)

Will Richardson (The Mole)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)

Did you catch that potential reunion between Love Is Blind’s Damian and Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca? On Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 1, Damian blindsided his girlfriend Giannina by bringing Francesca to the anniversary party as his plus-one. This was after the pair was photographed hanging out on numerous occasions, sparking rumors that they were romantically involved. Both have maintained they were just friends.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Perfect Match will premiere with its first four episodes Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Netflix. The second batch (Episodes 5-8) will stream on Feb. 21, followed by the remaining batch (Episodes 9-12) on Feb. 28.

Will you tune in for Perfect Match?