Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'For Good' This Time — Do You Believe Him?

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On this Groundhog Day Eve, Tom Brady has us reliving last Feb. 1 all over again.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB announced on Wednesday morning that he is retiring from the NFL, this time “for good.”

“I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady, who most recently threw for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said in a short video posted to Twitter. “I’m retiring. For good.”

Acknowledging the vid’s low-key vibe, he added, “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so I figured I’d just… press record and let you guys know first.” After all, he very rightly noted, “You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used up mine last year.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady announced his previous “retirement” on Feb. 1, 2022, after 22 years on the gridiron. “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” the 44-year-old QB wrote at the time. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

But six weeks later, he un-retired from the sport. “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he explained. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG.”

Brady — whose mile-long list of accomplishments and records includes 10 total trips to the Super Bowl — spent his first two decades with the New England Patriots. He signed on to join Tampa Bay in 2020.