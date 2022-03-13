Tom Brady Not Retiring From NFL, Will Return to Tampa Bay for 23rd Season

The NFL hasn’t gotten rid of Tom Brady just yet.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram Sunday to tell fans that he will be returning to the field for his 23rd season, despite having announced his retirement in February.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG.”

Just last month, the seven-time Super Bowl winning NFL phenomenon announced his retirement after 22 years on the gridiron. “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” the 44-year-old QB wrote at the time. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes,” he continued. “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady — whose mile-long list of accomplishments and records includes 10 trips to the Super Bowl — spent his first two decades with the New England Patriots. He later signed on to join Tampa Bay in 2020.

