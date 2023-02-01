Pedro Pascal Parodies The Last of Us in First Saturday Night Live Promo

Saturday Night Live is wasting no time capitalizing on the runaway success of Pedro Pascal‘s latest TV smash.

Ahead of Pascal’s inaugural hosting stint this weekend, SNL released a promo that doubles as a parody of the actor’s role in the HBO’s The Last of Us.

In the above clip, Pascal is enjoying a quiet moment of reflection upon stepping foot in Studio 8H for the first time when he suddenly encounters an infected. He reaches for the nearest hammer and just as he’s about to take a swing, The Mandalorian actor is interrupted by SNL cast members Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney.

“What are you doing you psycho?!” Sherman screams. “That’s our brand new cast member!”

The cheeky spot no doubt foreshadows what will be the first of many Last of Us shout-outs in Saturday’s telecast, in which Pascal will be joined by musical guest Coldplay.

Pascal’s SNL gig comes as The Last of Us continues to pick up ratings steam. Sunday’s acclaimed third outing — guest-starring Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman and The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett — drew 6.4 million viewers, up 12 percent from Episode 2 (which delivered a record-setting jump in viewership), and up 37 percent from premiere night.