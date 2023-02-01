Pennyworth Cancelled at HBO Max

Alfred Pennyworth’s origin story has been cut short. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has been cancelled at HBO Max, Deadline reports. The news comes nearly three months after the release of its Season 3 finale.

The DC origin series followed Alfred (played by Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who formed a security company in 1960s London and went to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz) — before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents.

The series’ cast also included Paloma Faith (as Bet Sykes), Ryan Fletcher (Dave Boy), Dorothy Atkinson (Mary Pennyworth), Ramon Tikaram (Inspector Victor Aziz), Harriet Slater (Sandra Onslow) and Simon Manyonda (Lucius Fox).

Pennyworth first bowed in 2019, as an EPIX original series. It made the leap from the premium cable network to HBO Max ahead of its third (and now, final) run of episodes. It was upon its jump to streaming that the prequel received the on-the-nose subtitle The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

The Pennyworth news comes one week after the cancellations of fellow HBO Max DC dramas Doom Patrol and Titans, and one day after new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their plans for Chapter 1 of the new DC Universe (which you can read more about here).

Pennyworth‘s cancellation caps its run at 30 episodes. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has thusly been updated.