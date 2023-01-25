Titans and Doom Patrol Both Cancelled at HBO Max After 4 Seasons

HBO Max is pulling the plug on Titans and Doom Patrol.

Both shows will come to an end when their respective fourth seasons wrap up later this year, our sister site Deadline reports.

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to the trade.

Titans offers up a gritty take on the Teen Titans franchise as a group of strangers — including Dick Grayson aka Nightwing (played by Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth (Teagon Croft), Kori aka Starfire (Anna Diop) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) — team up to fight evil and become a surrogate family in the process.

Season 4 found the gang investigating a dark prophecy in Metropolis, which is Superman's home turf. The fall finale, which aired in December, ended with Sebastian (The Originals' Joseph Morgan) completing his fulfillment of the Red Moon ritual.

Meanwhile, Doom Patrol centers on a group of offbeat superheroes who all survived horrific accidents and assembled to investigate the strange happenings of the world. The team includes Rita (April Bowlby), Cliff aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Larry aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer) and Cyborg (Jovian Wade). The midseason finale teased the apocalypse to end all apocalypses as the gang gears up for a fight against the big baddie Immortus.

