Past Neighbours Episodes Get Freevee Release Date, Ahead of Uncancelled Aussie Soap Opera's 2023 Return

As a build-up to the "un-cancelled" Neighbours' return with new episodes later this year on Freevee, Amazon's free streaming hub has set a release date for "a selection of celebrated former episodes" from the Australia soap opera.

Neighbours was unceremoniously cancelled in March 2022, and its series finale on the UK’s Channel 5 aired last July 28, featuring cameos by series vets Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce. But in mid-November, eight months after the sudser was axed, Freevee stepped up to order a new season that will bring back lead cast members such as Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne. Production will commence this year with a premiere slated for the second half of 2023.

The first drop of library episodes on Freevee will happen Thursday, Feb. 23, when the free streaming service will host Neighbours season “2012,” which featured the show’s memorable first kiss between Chris and Aidan, Toadie’s heartwarming proposal to Sonya, and Lucas and Vanessa’s dramatic wedding day. Also that day, Freevee will make available a selection of episodes featuring alumni such as Robbie, Minogue, Donovan, Pearce, Russell Crowe, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.

Following that initial drop, a past season of Neighbours will launch on Freevee every month, until the show’s new episodes premiere later this year.

And starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, the streaming service will launch a variety of Neighbours streaming channels including “Neighbours – Looking Back” (Channel 1) and “Best of Neighbours” (Channel 2).

Neighbours follows the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne. Its initial run spanned more than three decades and nearly 9,000 episodes.