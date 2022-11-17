Neighbours Uncancelled! Australian Soap Rescued by Amazon Freevee

Neighbours has found a new home. The veteran Australian soap opera, which ended its 37-year run in July, is being revived by Amazon Freevee. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back!

Series stars Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne are all returning for new episodes, which will arrive in the second half of 2023.

Though production on Neighbours takes place in Australia, the show was primarily funded by U.K. broadcasting partner Channel 5, where the show had been airing since 2008. When Channel 5 pulled its funding of the show in February in order to focus more on producing original content, the search for another broadcasting partner began, but was ultimately fruitless — that is, until now. The series finale, which aired July 28, featured cameos by series vets Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce.

Freevee (fka IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming hub) will be the exclusive home to Neighbours in the U.S. and the UK, and house thousands of previous episodes. In Australia, episodes will first bow on Network 10 and stream on Prime Video.

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” Lauren Anderson, Amazon Studios’ head of AVOD original content and programming, said in a statement. “With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Are you looking forward to the return of Neighbours? Revisit the final scene from the series’ initial sign-off below, then hit the comments with your reactions to the revival.