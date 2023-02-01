NCIS: Los Angeles Final Season Casts Christopher Gorham as Kilbride's Son

It’s now patently clear that NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admirable Kilbride will sort out some things from his past before the CBS drama wraps its 14-season run on May 14. What NCIS: LA Fans Say MUST Happen Before the Series Ends

Previously, TVLine told you that Marilu Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged.

Well, apparently Hollace will cotton to the idea, seeing as Christoper Gorham is set to play said son, Alex, and be a part of “a rocky reunion,” TV Insider reports.

Henner will not appear in Gorham’s episode, which is slated to air in the spring.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill previously told TVLine that disclosing whatever happened between Kilbride and his son that led to their years-long estrangement is “a story we would like to explore” in Season 14.

Gorham’s many previous TV credits include Popular, Felicity, Harper’s Island 🤐, Ugly Betty, Covert Affairs (Auggie!), Insatiable (where his character had the exact same name as one of my best college buddies, weird) and, most recently, Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.

Want scoop on NCIS: LA, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.