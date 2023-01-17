NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife — See First Photos

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admiral Kilbride has an ex-wife who is… unforgettable, played as she will be by Marilu Henner.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane CBS drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged.

Henner’s TV credits include, of course, Taxi (for which she earned five career Emmy nominations), Evening Shade, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (where she played mom to Cameron Candace Bure’s titular sleuth).

She also was a coproducer on CBS’ Unforgettable, which starred Poppy Montgomery as a cop who, as Henner does in real life, possesses Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory.

Henner also hosts a nationally syndicated, eponymous radio show, has previously hosted/executive-produced two talk shows (Marilu and Shape Up Your Life), and she has competed on Celebrity Apprentice (in 2008), Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars (2013) and Dancing With the Stars (2016).

In addition to her NCIS: LA visit, Henner can next be seen this summer in Disney’s live-action Haunted Mansion movie as well the indy film Rock & Doris Try to Write a Movie. She also tours the country in her one-woman show, Music & Memories with Marilu Henner.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.

