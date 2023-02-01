Frasier Revival: Does This Major Spoiler Hint at Cheers Cameos Galore?

We’ll drink to this news!

Paramount+ on Wednesday revealed a key plot detail about its forthcoming Frasier revival, and the new spoiler seemingly sets the stage for copious Cheers crossovers.

Per the streamer, the sequel series will find Kelsey Grammer’s titular shrink moving from Seattle back to… Boston (aka the home of a certain iconic watering hole), where he will be met with “new challenges” and “new relationships,” while also finally fulfilling “an old dream or two.” (Par+ cheekily shared this first look at Frasier’s “boarding pass.”)

As previously reported, joining Grammer in the Frasier follow-up will be British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst (playing Frasier’s old college friend, university professor Alan Cornwall), Jack Cutmore-Scott (as Frasier and Lilith’s son Freddy), Anders Keith (as Niles and Daphne’s son David), Jess Salgueiro (as Freddy’s roommate Eve) and Toks Olagundoye (as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department).

Although there’s been no word on what Frasier’s current professional situation is, it stands to reason (based on the character details above) that the former radio host will be kicking off a new chapter as a college professor.

The first two episodes, which begin production this week, will be helmed by legendary director (and Cheers/Frasier alum) James Burrows.

Grammer — who is the only member the original Frasier cast attached to the revival — revealed in an interview that his former TV sib David Hyde Pierce “basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.” (John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s dad Martin Crane, passed away in 2018.)

Similarly, no Cheers alums are confirmed to appear in the new iteration, although, as previously stated, the Boston connection suggests Frasier will likely run into a few of his old pals.