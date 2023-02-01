Good Wife Boss Teases Elsbeth-Centric Spinoff: 'She's Sort of a Modern Day Sherlock Holmes and Columbo'

Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King’s affection for Carrie Preston — and her fan favorite character of Elsbeth Tascioni — laid the groundwork for the just-announced spinoff. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW

As we reported Tuesday, CBS has handed a pilot order to Elsbeth, a one-hour drama centered on the scatterbrained but brilliant lawyer that Preston played on both The Good Wife and its first offshoot The Good Fight.

“This should be fun,” Robert King tweeted on Monday. “Michelle and I wanted to work with Carrie again, and loved the character of Elsbeth. She’s sort of a modern day Sherlock Holmes and Columbo.”

The potential series — which is being targeted for the 2023-24 season — finds Elsbeth relocating to the Big Apple “after her successful career in Chicago.” Once there, she “utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.”

Preston made her debut as Elsbeth in Season 1 of The Good Wife. She went to appear in 13 more episodes. Preston also reprised her Emmy-winning role in five episodes of The Good Fight.

In sharing news of the pilot pickup on Instagram late Monday, Preston enthused, “I am absolutely insanely excited and grateful.”