The Power: Teen Girls Spark a Whole Lotta Trouble in Prime Video Trailer

When teenage girls develop the ability to generate electricity — as happens in the first trailer for Prime Video’s The Power — watch out.

“This power is evolution,” Toni Collette’s Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez proclaims in the teaser above, as we watch young women all over the world discover and use an otherworldly ability to create literal sparks with their bodies. The official logline for the upcoming series, which is based on Naomi Alderman’s 2017 novel, reads: “The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

In addition to Collette (The Staircase), the cast includes John Leguizamo (Bloodline), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan: The Movie). Raelle Tucker (True Blood) will serve as showrunner.

The Power will premiere on Friday, March 31. New episodes will follow each Friday through the season finale on May 12.

