Ratings: Alert Eyes a Monday Audience High, Bachelor and AGT Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, and with CBS in rerun mode, ABC's The Bachelor led Monday in the demo while NBC's AGT: All Stars dominated the night in total viewers.

ABC | The Bachelor drew 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dipping week-to-week. The Good Doctor (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) was steady.

NBC | AGT: All Stars (4.8 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped week-to-week. Quantum Leap (2.1 mil/0.3) returned steady.

THE CW | All American (480K/0.1) and Homecoming (394K/0.1) were both steady.

FOX | Leading out of a TMZ special (which with 2.4 mil and a 0.3 fared better than the most recent Fantasy Island), Alert: MPU (2.2 mil/0.3) ticked up in audience (to a best-since-special Sunday premiere number) and was steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.