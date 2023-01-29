Annie Wersching Remembered: Costar Abigail Spencer, Eric Kripke and More Pay Tribute to Late Actress

Stars and TV executives are paying tribute following the news of Annie Wersching’s death Sunday at the age of 45.

Timeless and Revolution executive producer Eric Kripke tweeted about the “heartbreaking” news, calling Wersching “kind, brilliant, full of life… She was my secret weapon,” he wrote. “I cast her in every show I made, was looking for her part in #TheBoys. I’ll always regret not working with her one more time. Love to her family.”

Wrote the actress’ Timeless co-star Abigail Spencer: “We love you #AnnieWersching. You will be deeply missed.”

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley tweeted about her passing, including a link to a GoFundMe set up for the actress’ children. “Such sad news,” he wrote. “Annie was part of The Rookie family. A special person and true talent who brought joy to our set and elevated every scene she was in.”

Jeffrey Pierce, who appeared alongside Wersching in Bosch and also provided voice work for the video game The Last of Us, tweeted: “Damn. Stunned to hear of Annie Wersching’s passing. The real deal. The OG Tess. Heartbreaking for those she left behind.”

Neil Druckmann, the co-president of the company that created The Last Of Us video game, also mourned Wersching’s passing. “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being,” he wrote about the actress who played the video game’s character, Tess. “My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Julie Plec, co-creator and showrunner for The Vampire Diaries, tweeted: “So sad to hear this. I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town.” (Wersching played the mother of Damon and Stefan Salvatore in the hit CW series.)

Wersching’s Star Trek: Picard costar Jeri Ryan posted on Instagram: “What a beautiful, bright light was lost today.

I’m so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with the incredible @anniewersching. My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her… RIP, beautiful Annie.”

Castle creator Andrew Marlowe also expressed sympathies via Twitter. “So heartbroken to hear the devastating news about Annie Wersching,” he tweeted. “She made such an impact on all of us at Castle, turning her guest role into a tour de force. And such a kind and wonderful presence.”

Actor Ever Carradine also took to Twitter to mourn her Runaways costar. “We lost a ray of sunshine today. Love you,” she wrote.

Wersching is survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and her three sons.