Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45.

Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death.

Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

He continued: “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…'”

Jon Cassar, director and producer of 24, paid tribute to the actress in a statement. “My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count,” he said. “Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.”

Wersching’s other credits include roles in Runaways, Extant, The Vampire Diaries, Castle, Revolution, Angel, Frasier, General Hospital and more. She also provided the voice/performance for Tess in the 2013 video game The Last of Us, which is now adapted into an HBO series.