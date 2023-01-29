9-1-1 and Lone Star's Next Crossover May Not Be 'Obvious,' But It's Coming

The 118 and the 126 could be crossing paths again very soon, even if it’s not how you might expect. TV's 20 Worst Spinoffs, Ranked

In its first three seasons, 9-1-1: Lone Star crossed paths with its parent series on two separate occasions, including a full-scale wildfire situation that required several members of Owen’s team to lend the Los Angeles crew a hand.

It also blessed us with that gloriously awkward mix-up of Buck telling T.K. they should hang out sometime, to which T.K. replied, “Sure. I gotta mention, though, I already have a boyfriend — and it’s pretty serious.”

The shows came together again last year, albeit in a much smaller capacity, when 9-1-1‘s Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) assisted Lone Star’s Carlos (Rafael Silva) and Grace (Sierra McClain) with a cross-country criminal. Rather than sharing the screen, Athena communicated with the Austin duo via FaceTime.

So, when can we expect more interactions between the two teams?

“We have some nichey crossover things coming up,” showrunner Tim Minear says of Lone Star’s fourth season, airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox. “If you remember last year, we did that thing with Athena in LA helping Carlos and Grace close out a case. I’m not saying we’re doing that again, but there is some cross-pollination that may not have occurred to you. It’s not the most obvious way into a crossover, but there is cross-pollination, let’s go with that.”

Is it a bit of a Cheshire Cat answer? Sure, but that just leaves more up to our collective imagination. Which characters from the two shows would you like to see interact for the first time, even if it’s on a smaller scale? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.