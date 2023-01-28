×

TV Ratings: Friday Night SmackDown, Shark Tank Lead Night

By /

SmackDown Ratings
Courtesy of WWE.com

In the latest TV ratings, with CBS in rerun mode, Fox’s SmackDown led the night in the demo, while ABC’s Shark Tank reeled in Friday’s largest crowd.

FOX | Ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble, Friday Night SmackDown drew its best audience since Dec. 30 (2.4 million total viewers) while steady in the demo (with a 0.6 rating). (How to stream Royal Rumble on Saturday night.)

ABC | Shark Tank (4.4 mil/0.5) added eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo.

NBC | U.S. Figure Skating Championships coverage averaged 1.8 mil and a 0.2.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (740K/0.1) gained some viewers, while Magic With the Stars (420K/0.1) lost a few.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

Add a Comment
TAGS:
GET MORE: TV Ratings
x
ad
 