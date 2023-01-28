TV Ratings: Friday Night SmackDown, Shark Tank Lead Night

In the latest TV ratings, with CBS in rerun mode, Fox’s SmackDown led the night in the demo, while ABC’s Shark Tank reeled in Friday’s largest crowd. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo!

FOX | Ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble, Friday Night SmackDown drew its best audience since Dec. 30 (2.4 million total viewers) while steady in the demo (with a 0.6 rating). (How to stream Royal Rumble on Saturday night.)

ABC | Shark Tank (4.4 mil/0.5) added eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo.

NBC | U.S. Figure Skating Championships coverage averaged 1.8 mil and a 0.2.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (740K/0.1) gained some viewers, while Magic With the Stars (420K/0.1) lost a few.

