WWE: How to Stream the Royal Rumble

The Road to WrestleMania begins with the Royal Rumble being held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5pm PT/8pm ET at the Alamodome. Find out how to stream the live event where a new Superstar enters the ring every 90 seconds, so you don’t miss a thing.

The Royal Rumble is WWE’s annual free-for-all competition to earn a guaranteed World Championship match in the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood event (taking place April 1 and 2). Each match begins with two Superstars in the ring, with a new contender entering every 90 seconds. A Superstar is eliminated once he has gone over the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This process of elimination continues until there is just one man left standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match.

Wrestlers who have committed to competing in this year’s Royal Rumble include Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, among others. On the women’s side, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae have all declared.

How to Watch Royal Rumble on Streaming

Peacock is the exclusive streaming partner of the WWE in the United States. As such, the Royal Rumble will be available to those who subscribe to the Peacock Premium tier, which costs $4.99 per month. When you sign up for Peacock, you also gain access to livestream future WWE events such as NXT Vengeance Day, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 39 and Money in the Bank. You can also binge other WWE content from the archives including WWE Untold, Batista: The Animal Unleashed and every Royal Rumble ever.

Currently, Peacock offers three subscription levels: a free, basic plan that will not allow you to watch live WWE events; the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and grants you access to all WWE content, and is $4.99/month (sign up here); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you interruption from any ads (sign up here).

Who’s Ready to Royal Rumble?

Among the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match competitors is Kofi Kingston, a WWE competitor scene since 2007. Kingston is one of the most established wrestlers entering the Royal Rumble and has already made his mark on WWE history with daredevil moments that have saved him from elimination in several Royal Rumble Matches.

Cody Rhodes, son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, who competed himself from 2007 to 2016 before taking a break to pursue other interests, will also be competing. He made a surprising return in April 2022 during WrestleMania 38 to challenge Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who will take the Royal Rumble ring as well.

The Women’s Royal Rumble Match has equally high-stakes and strong Superstars. As a member of the SmackDown Women’s Division, Liv Morgan made a name for herself and has defeated Ronda Rousey. Morgan is an emerging WWE star and will have all eyes on her when she competes at the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

