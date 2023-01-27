Tomb Raider Series Eyed at Amazon — Who Should Play TV's Lara Croft?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge clearly caught the archaeology bug while filming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, given that she reportedly is penning a Tomb Raider series for Prime Video. Who’s your pick to portray the iconic and fearless Lara Croft?

Prime Video is not commenting, but our sister site THR reports that Waller-Bridge is attached to write the scripts and well as serve as an executive producer on a small-screen adaptation of the Tomb Raider video game franchise. (Waller-Bridge will not star, however.)

On the big screen, Angelina Jolie famously portrayed the adventurer in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and then [shudder] 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life. She was ultimately succeeded by fellow Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander, who rebooted the character with 2018’s Tomb Raider, though that sequel got cancelled back in July.

Meanwhile, in the Tomb Raider video games developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix, a total of six actress have voiced Lara Croft, including Keeley Hawes and, perhaps most iconically, Grey’s Anatomy vet Camilla Luddington (wielding her native British accent). Additionally, Hayley Atwell voices Lara in an upcoming anime series from Netflix that picks up after the events of the video game’s reboot trilogy.

News of Prime Video’s possible Tomb Raider series of course comes on the heels of HBO seeing much success with its recently launched adaptation of the globally popular The Last of Us video game franchise.

This is where you play armchair quarterback and offer up your dream casting to fill Lara Croft’s wall-scaling, chasm-leaping shoes. Hit the comments below with your top picks!