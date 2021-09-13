TVLine Items: Hilary Swank's ABC Pilot, Hayley Atwell Is Lara Croft and More

Hilary Swank is getting into the reporting game: The Oscar-winning actress will star as a journalist in an untitled ABC drama pilot written and directed by Tom McCarthy (The Loudest Voice, The Station Agent), TVLine has learned.

Swank’s character “moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage,” reads the official synopsis.

Swank — whose TV credits include Awake, Trust and Beverly Hills, 90210 — will also serve as an executive producer on the project alongside McCarthy.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) will voice Lara Croft in Netflix’s anime Tomb Raider series, our sister site Variety reports.

* Audra McDonald will host the 74th Annual Tony Awards, streaming live exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Meanwhile, Leslie Odom, Jr. will emcee the live concert event The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back, airing at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS that same evening.

* Josh Sasse (Galavant) has joined Fox’s midseason drama Monarch as the charming but insecure son of country music legends Dottie and Albie Roman (played by Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins), our sister site Deadline reports.

* The animated Adult Swim series Final Space has been cancelled after three seasons, series creator Olan Rogers announced in a video to fans on Friday.

* Patrick J. Adams (Suits) will recur in Amazon Prime’s A League of Their Own series as the husband of Abbi Jacobson’s character, per Deadline.

* Netflix has released a teaser for Colin in Black & White, a limited series about Colin Kaepernick’s “coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family.” The show launches Friday, Oct. 29.

* Netflix has released the trailer for its Emily Osment/Gregg Sulkin-led sitcom Pretty Smart, premiering Friday, Oct. 8:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?