Glass Onion Sets Record on Nielsen's Movie Streaming Chart; The Witcher Spinoff Cracks TV Top 10 Ranking

While Jack Ryan and Wednesday Addams stayed put atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, the big headline is that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery set a record over on the movies chart. What Were the Most- Streamed Shows of '22?

For the week of Dec. 26, Glass Onion amassed 2.9 billion viewing minutes, up 30 percent from its opening weekend to set a record as the most-streamed movie in a measurement week since Nielsen began tracking streaming content. It also thus was No. 1 on the overall streaming ranking, easily besting Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Speaking of whom….

Prime Video’s Jack Ryan topped the TV chart for a second straight week with 1.7 billion minutes viewed across 24 total episodes. Netflix’s Wednesday again followed at No. 2 with 1.66 billion minutes over eight episodes. Netflix’s Emily in Paris rose a spot with 1.4 billion minutes viewed/30 episodes, followed by Netflix’s newly renewed The Recruit (953 million minutes/eight episodes) and the chart debut of Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin (912 million minutes/four episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 26 were Netflix’s Treason (790 million minutes/five episodes), Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters (735 million minutes/eight episodes), and Netflix’s Alice in Borderland (458 million minutes/11 episodes), I Am a Killer (456 million minutes/32 episodes) and The Crown (413 million minutes/50 episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Harry & Meghan, Sonic Prime and The Santa Clauses.

