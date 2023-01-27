Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Out at ABC Following Internal Review of GMA3 Co-Hosts' Romantic Affair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are both permanently out at GMA3, following ABC’s internal review of the co-hosts’ illicit romantic affair.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement released on Friday, per our sister site Variety. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Robach and Holmes were benched for an indefinite amount of time back in December, when ABC News president Kim Godwin, in a Dec. 12 memo to staff members, said that the GMA3 co-hosts had been taken off-air “pending the completion of an internal review.”

“I understand that the continuing coverage [of Robach and Holmes’ romantic affair] can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” Godwin wrote.

In late November, the Daily Mail published photos of Robach and Holmes spending time together in upstate New York. Robach is married to Melrose Place vet Andrew Shue, while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. (Holmes filed a petition for divorce from Fiebig on Dec. 28, according to court records obtained by USA Today; Robach and Shue reportedly have been separated since August, and as of December their own divorce reportedly was being finalized.)

Robach and Holmes were first benched from GMA3 on Dec. 5, in the wake of their alleged affair going public and making headlines. (Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in to start, though Godwin’s memo indicated a “rotation of anchors” would take place at GMA3 during the co-hosts’ extended hiatus.)

Soon after, reports surfaced that Holmes, prior to his relationship with Robach, reportedly had a three-year affair with married GMA producer Natasha Singh, and upon review would run afoul of ABC’s talent relationships clause, since he was her superior.

Both Holmes and Robach deactivated their Instagram accounts after the Daily Mail photos were made public, but Holmes appeared to joke about the scandal on GMA3‘s Dec. 2 broadcast.