Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes to Sit Out GMA3 While ABC Reportedly Mulls Fallout From Their Alleged Affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly will not anchor their morning show for an unspecified period of time in the wake of their alleged romantic affair going public, per the Wall Street Journal.

ABC News president Kim Godwin reportedly recently told staffers that GMA anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes “will be off air while network figures out how to best handle situation,” WSJ‘s Joe Flint tweeted Monday. “Calls it a distraction but not a violation of policies.”

Our sister site Variety reports that Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will co-host Monday’s broadcast.

TVLine has reached out to ABC News for comment. This story will be updated if/when there is a response.

In late November, the Daily Mail published photos of Robach and Holmes spending time together in upstate New York. Robach is married to Melrose Place vet Andrew Shue, while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both Holmes and Robach deactivated their Instagram accounts after the photos were made public.

Robach and Holmes host Good Morning America‘s third hour, titled GMA3: What You Need to Know, along with ABC News’ chief health and medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton. Robach and Holmes both also serve as reporters for the main Good Morning America broadcast, and Robach co-anchors ABC’s 20/20 as well.