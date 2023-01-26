Teen Wolf's Arden Cho Has 'No Regrets' About Declining Revival Movie: 'Looking Forward to Better in 2023'

The newly released Teen Wolf revival movie does not include an appearance from Arden Cho, but the actress is reassuring fans that she’s perfectly OK with that.

“Don’t worry babies, thanks for your support,” Cho tweeted on Thursday, in response to a fan who was “sending much love and respect” to the actress on Teen Wolf: The Movie‘s release day. “Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! Love you all, no regrets!”

During an interview with The Cut last May, Cho confirmed a report that she chose not to return for the Paramount+ movie after learning she was being offered considerably less money than her white co-stars. Deadline initially reported that Cho “was offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts,” to which Cho later replied, “I think I was actually offered even less.”

“I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over 10 Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts,” she continued. “Sometimes you don’t have a choice to say ‘no.’ Sometimes you just need it. You’ve got bills to pay. … I wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily for me or because I was angry. I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future.”

Cho joined Teen Wolf during Season 3 in the recurring role of sword-wielding kitsune Kira Yukimura. She was upped to series regular for Seasons 4 and 5, but Kira was later dropped from the show between Seasons 5 and 6.

At press time, Teen Wolf: The Movie is currently averaging a “C+” from TVLine readers; once you’ve watched, go here for series creator Jeff Davis’ insight on that ending.