Teen Wolf: The Movie EP Defends That Tragic Ending: 'I Wouldn't Have Done It Without [Spoiler]'s Blessing'

Now streaming on Paramount+, Teen Wolf: The Movie summons Scott McCall and his friends back to Beacon Hills for the fight of their lives — and not everyone makes it out alive.

A lot (too much?) happens in this long-awaited feature film, and while we promise to tackle everything over the next couple of days, we have to begin by discussing the movie’s most game-changing moment: the death of Derek Hale.

Tyler Hoechlin‘s character sacrifices himself during the final battle against the Nogitsune, keeping the beast at bay long enough for Parrish to blow it to hell with, appropriately, hellfire.

So, what led to Derek’s demise? For that answer, we go to Jeff Davis, who created the Teen Wolf series and co-wrote the movie.

“You really want to go for it in a movie, otherwise it’s just another episode of the show,” Davis tells TVLine. “You want to take big risks and tell a big story.”

And Hoechlin, who’s also a producer on the movie, was fully behind that decision.

“I wouldn’t have done it without Tyler’s blessing,” Davis says. “I called him up one day and said, ‘Hey, what if we did a big ending for Derek — a sacrificial, heroic ending? Would you be into it?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s talk about it.’ He was really involved in it, so it wasn’t just my choice, it was also partially his. So blame him, too!”

How do you feel about Derek’s death, Teen Wolf Nation? Did the iconic character deserve better, or was it the perfect sendoff? Grade the movie in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this great loss.