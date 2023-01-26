Succession Season 4 Premiere Date Set at HBO — Watch New Teaser Trailer

The wait is almost over, Succession fans: HBO announced Thursday that the Emmy-winning corporate drama will return for Season 4 on Sunday, March 26. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

In addition, the cabler has released a new teaser trailer, which you can watch above.

“In the 10-episode Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer,” according to the official synopsis. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

New Season 4 cast additions include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

If you remember, Season 3 ended with Roy siblings Kendall, Shiv and Roman teaming up to stop their father Logan from selling Waystar to Lukas Matsson and GoJo. But Logan outsmarted them, getting their mother to sign off on the deal and securing a huge payout for himself while cutting his ungrateful kids out entirely. He had help, too, it seems, from Shiv’s husband Tom, who apparently tipped Logan off about the siblings’ coup attempt. (Read our full finale recap here.)

Season 3, which wrapped up in December 2021, won big at last year’s Emmys, taking home awards for best drama series, best writing and best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen (Tom).

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Season 4 of Succession, and hit the comments below to give us all of your thoughts, theories and predictions.