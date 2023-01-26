Poker Face's Adrien Brody Breaks Down the Premiere's Big Twist, Hints at Trouble Ahead for Charlie (Grade It!)

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Thursday’s Poker Face series premiere.

Poker Face‘s Charlie Cale just solved her first case — and the man she fingered for the murder paid the ultimate price.

Thursday’s series premiere of the Peacock detective series introduced us to Charlie (played by Natasha Lyonne), a Reno cocktail waitress who has a knack for telling when people are lying. When Charlie’s friend Natalie ended up dead, Charlie did a little digging and discovered that Natalie was killed after spotting what sure seems like child pornography on the laptop of a high roller, with casino boss Sterling Frost Jr. (guest star Adrien Brody) ordering her execution to silence her. When Charlie accused Sterling of arranging Natalie’s murder, he laughed her off, but then Charlie spilled the beans about Sterling’s plot to cheat that high roller out of his money at a private poker game — and once the gambling community hears that Sterling’s casino cheats, it’ll ruin his business. (A business handed to him by his powerful father.)

A desperate Sterling ended up taking his own life, hurling himself off a balcony, and soon, Charlie was on the run with Sterling’s enforcer Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) on her tail and Sterling’s dad vowing vengeance. The premiere gave us lots to unpack, so we reached out to Brody to chat about Sterling’s motivations (and his own, as an actor) and what might happen to Charlie if Sterling’s dad ever catches her.

TVLINE | You’re one and done here as Sterling Frost Jr. As an actor, is it more appealing to just drop in and do one episode like that? Is that what drew you to this?

What drew me was the chance to work with Rian [Johnson] again. We worked together on [the 2008 film The] Brothers Bloom, and it was a wonderful time together. We’ve stayed in touch, and I’ve enjoyed his work immensely, and he continues to do great work, and this was just a well-written role. I’ve got my hands full. I was committed to Season 2 of Winning Time, and this just kind of worked for us to squeeze in. It was really fun to work with Natasha as well. She’s just so strong in the film, or the show. It kind of felt like making a small film, to be honest.

TVLINE | Sterling plotted with Charlie to rip off this high roller at the casino. What did Sterling think of Charlie? He knew she had this gift, but did he really trust her?

I mean, trust? I don’t know how much he really trusts her. You know, sometimes when a pot of gold is so big, you don’t use common sense as much. [Laughs] That’s the first thing a con man knows. The first thing is to lure the mark in by giving him the idea that so much is accessible. But he was thoroughly impressed and a bit in awe of this ability she has, and if he could find a way to use that for his advantage, then he’ll tolerate anything, basically.

TVLINE | How was it playing off of Natasha? This feels like the perfect role for her.

She’s amazing. She’s such a good actor, but she’s so good in this role. It was a pleasure. It’s like a dance, you know. She has this wonderful ability to play with all these heightened choices and yet convey things in a very nuanced and contained way, but in a believable way. It’s a real gift, and it’s very enjoyable to watch and to interact with.

TVLINE | Charlie figured out what Sterling is up to and threatened to expose him, so he threw himself off the balcony. What drove him to those lengths? Was it him feeling like he failed to prove himself to his father?

I think that’s a part of it. There’s just a deep underlying lack of self-worth and insecurity that comes from the circumstances that he was raised in, not just with his father. Some of the privileges that he was afforded kind of caused irreparable damage in his developmental years, and now that he’s at an age where he really wants to be taken seriously and take things to the next level, I think it’s a bit of proving it to himself as well. The failure and the embarrassment is so great that it’s a bit of hari-kari, you know. He can’t find a way out of that one. It’s tragic.

TVLINE | Sterling Jr. may be gone, but his dad and his enforcer Cliff are still out there hunting for Charlie. How worried should she be about Sterling’s dad? We haven’t met him yet, but just from that phone call, he seems like a fearsome presence.

I would be pretty worried about him. Wouldn’t you? [Laughs] A mob boss gangster powerful man who runs a casino in Reno who knows all about you, and you just ruined his business and his son? I think I’d be pretty scared.

