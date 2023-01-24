×

Ratings: Neighborhood, Abishola Eye Season Highs; All American Duo Grow

Neighborhood Season 5
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ newly renewed The Neighborhood and ABC’s The Bachelor tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS easily drew the night’s largest audience.

CBS | With no pesky NFL game to harsh their mellow this week, The Neighborhood (with 6.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.5) both hit season highs in audience and tied season highs in the demo. NCIS (7.3 mil/0.5) surged to its second-best numbers of the season (trailing only the crossover event), while NCIS: Hawaii (5.1 mil/0.4) posted its third-largest audience/second-highest rating of Season 2.

ABC | Leading out of The Bachelor‘s season opener (2.9 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “C-“), The Good Doctor (3.2 mi/0.3) returned steady.

THE CW | All American (506K/0.1) returned to its second-largest audience of the season; Homecoming (337K/0.1) also was up in viewers.

FOX | Fantasy Island (2 mil/0.2) was steady, while Alert: MPU (2 mil/0.3) is looking at its second-best numbers to date.

NBC | AGT: All Stars (4.8 mil/0.5) ticked up week-to-week.

