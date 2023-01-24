Ratings: Neighborhood, Abishola Eye Season Highs; All American Duo Grow

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ newly renewed The Neighborhood and ABC’s The Bachelor tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS easily drew the night’s largest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast

CBS | With no pesky NFL game to harsh their mellow this week, The Neighborhood (with 6.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.5) both hit season highs in audience and tied season highs in the demo. NCIS (7.3 mil/0.5) surged to its second-best numbers of the season (trailing only the crossover event), while NCIS: Hawaii (5.1 mil/0.4) posted its third-largest audience/second-highest rating of Season 2.

ABC | Leading out of The Bachelor‘s season opener (2.9 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “C-“), The Good Doctor (3.2 mi/0.3) returned steady.

THE CW | All American (506K/0.1) returned to its second-largest audience of the season; Homecoming (337K/0.1) also was up in viewers.

FOX | Fantasy Island (2 mil/0.2) was steady, while Alert: MPU (2 mil/0.3) is looking at its second-best numbers to date.

NBC | AGT: All Stars (4.8 mil/0.5) ticked up week-to-week.

