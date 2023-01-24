NCIS: Los Angeles Poll: What MUST Happen Before the Series Ends? Vote!

Now that you’ve had a few days to process the news that NCIS: Los Angeles is signing off after 14 seasons, it is time to formally and super-officially voice your MUST-HAVES for the high-octane drama’s final run of episodes.

As TVLine reported last week, NCIS: LA will be ending its run at the end of this season, with the series finale airing Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c. The first and longest-running NCIS spinoff will thus wrap after delivering 322 total episodes, having hit the 300 milestone with last year’s season finale.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement that the network plans to give the show “the big sendoff they and their fans deserve,” while showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, said in the course of thanking loyal viewers, “We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”

Now, y’all are smart. You’ve been paying attention. You know what’s in play, including a looming wedding. And there are a few team members, past and present, we haven’t seen on screen in a minute. But what are your MUST-HAVES, the plot developments and or returns that are CRITICAL to the series ending on anything close to a satisfying note? Not the things that, “Oh, it’d be awfully nice” to happen, but the things that MUST.

Vote in the poll below (or click here for a link) for AS MANY THINGS as you like, that you MUST have happen. We’re hiding the results for now, but will share them soon enough on triumphant fashion. And who knows, maybe the right people will be taking note…? (Or they might not. Writing TV shows is complicated, from all I have been told.) And as always, if you have a question for my Inside Line column, email InsideLine@tvline.com!

