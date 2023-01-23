Trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special Teases a Proposal, a Smitten Darkseid, 'Group Stuff' and More

HBO Max has set a release date for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, as well as released a poster and a rrrrribald trailer.

Announced back in October and now set for a Thursday, Feb. 9 premiere, the holiday special finds Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) going to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy (Lake Bell) is the best ever. Elsewhere, Bane’s (James Adomian) efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry, and Clayface (Alan Tudyk) engages in some self-love after an unfortunate online dating encounter.

The voice cast for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special also includes Matt Oberg (Kite Man), James Wolk (Superman), Natalie Morales (Lois Lane), Chris Diamantopoulos (Aquaman), Jim Rash (The Riddler), Vanessa Marshall (Wonder Woman), Rachel Dratch (Nora Freeze) and Michael Ironside (Darkseid), as well as newcomers Janet Varney (You’re The Worst), Leila Birch (EastEnders), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Josh Helman (Wayward Pines) and Casey Wilson (Happy Endings).

The nascent “Harlivy” romance dodged a bullet at the end of Season 3, when Harley nudged her lady love to put the kibosh on a plan to terraform Gotham. But rather than call their coupling quits, Ivy simply squeezed in a Costco run.

“When we broke that story,” exiting co-showrunner Justin Halpern told TVLine, “we wanted to make sure that the episode wasn’t like, ‘Are they going to break up?, so we ended that scene where they fight with Ivy being like, ‘I’m going to Costco, text me if you need anything.’ Because that’s how so many actual married couple and close relationship fights end, where it’s like you have the fight but there are also errands that need to be done.”

After all, exiting co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker explained, “Harley has taught Ivy over time — more than anyone, or maybe she’s the only one? — empathy for humanity on some level. She is able to rein her in a little when she does go off the rails.”

