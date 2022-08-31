Harley Quinn Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max, New Showrunner Named

On the heels of TVLine assuring you that Harley Quinn Season 4 was a “very safe bet,” HBO Max has officially announced its renewal of the Kaley Cuoco-led adult animated comedy.

The good news arrives not long before the Season 3 finale, which begins streaming on Thursday, Sept. 15. DC TV Status Report: Green Lantern and More!

It was also announced that Sarah Peters — who has written for Harley Quinn since Season 1 and currently serves as consulting producer, and whose previous TV credits include Nathan for You — has been promoted to executive producer and showrunner for Season 4. She thus succeeds Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who have run the show since its debut and now are doing same for the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary.

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” Halpern and Schumacker said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

The good news for Harley & Co. of course follows a bunch of less-good news for other animated fare on HBO Max. Batman: Caped Crusader — an animated reimagining of the Batman mythology by way of Batman: The Animated Series‘ own Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Ed Brubaker also exec-producing — is no longer headed for the streamer (but is continuing production).

Other animated series no longer bound for HBO Max and now seeking new homes include the family action comedy Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (starring Porky and Daffy), Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, the animated musical holiday special Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie.

And as TVLine previously reported, there will be no fifth season of Young Justice, since HBO Max had only ordered one season of the superhero team-up series and that original plan remains unchanged.

Season 3 of Harley Quinn thus far has revolved around the nascent #Harlivy romance, the search for kidnapped Frank the Plant, the occasional masked orgy, Clayface playing Billy Bob Thornton playing Thomas Wayne in a James Gunn-directed biopic, Selina Kyle’s rebuffing of clingy hook-up Bruce Wayne, and Bane’s collection of Sex and the City memorabilia.

The voice cast includes Cuoco, Lake Bell (as Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), Alan Tudyk (Clayface/The Joker), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon) and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

