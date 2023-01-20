Mosquito Coast Cancelled at Apple TV+

The Fox family’s journey into the wilderness has been cut short: Apple TV+ has cancelled The Mosquito Coast after two seasons, according to our sister site Deadline.

The Mosquito Coast starred Justin Theroux as inventor Allie Fox, who lives off the grid with his wife Margot and their two teen kids. In Season 1, Allie took his family on the run and got entangled with Mexican drug cartels south of the border. Season 2 found the Foxes retreating to the jungles of Guatemala to live with a community of refugees. Melissa George co-starred as Margot, with Logan Polish as daughter Dina and Gabriel Bateman as son Charlie.

It debuted on Apple TV+ in 2021 with a seven-episode freshman season, returning for Season 2 this past November. The 10-episode Season 2 wrapped up earlier this month.

The series is based on the Paul Theroux novel, which inspired a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford. Theroux told Deadline that a potential Season 3 “would segue into the book itself, and the movie’s search for a utopian community,” with the previous two seasons serving as prologue.

TVLine's Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.