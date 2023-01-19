×

Ratings: Big Sky and Home Economics Flat With Season (?) Finales

By

Big Sky Renewed or Cancelled
Courtesy of ABC

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Chicago Med and Fire tied for the nightly demo win, with the latter also copping Wednesday’s largest audience.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) was steady, while Fire (7 mil/0.6) and P.D. (5.4 mil/0.5, read recap) both added a few eyeballs but dipped in the demo.

ABC | The Conners (4 mil/0.5) and The Goldbergs (2.6 mil/0.3) both dipped, while Abbott Elementary (2.9 mil/0.5) and the Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.3, average TVLine reader grade “A”) and Big Sky (2.4 mil/0.2, reader grade “A-“) season (?) finales were steady.

FOX | The painnnnfully easy Name That Tune: Celebrity/Charity Edition (1.7 mil/0.3) and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (1.6 mil/0.3) were both down, with the latter slipping for a second straight week since its launch.

CBS | TPIR at Night (4.5 mil/0.5) and Lingo (2.7 mil/0.4) both dipped, while Tough as Nails (1.8 mil/0.3) held steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

