Ratings: Big Sky and Home Economics Flat With Season (?) Finales

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Chicago Med and Fire tied for the nightly demo win, with the latter also copping Wednesday’s largest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast

NBC | Chicago Med (6.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) was steady, while Fire (7 mil/0.6) and P.D. (5.4 mil/0.5, read recap) both added a few eyeballs but dipped in the demo.

ABC | The Conners (4 mil/0.5) and The Goldbergs (2.6 mil/0.3) both dipped, while Abbott Elementary (2.9 mil/0.5) and the Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.3, average TVLine reader grade “A”) and Big Sky (2.4 mil/0.2, reader grade “A-“) season (?) finales were steady.

FOX | The painnnnfully easy Name That Tune: Celebrity/Charity Edition (1.7 mil/0.3) and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (1.6 mil/0.3) were both down, with the latter slipping for a second straight week since its launch.

CBS | TPIR at Night (4.5 mil/0.5) and Lingo (2.7 mil/0.4) both dipped, while Tough as Nails (1.8 mil/0.3) held steady.

