Bel-Air Season 2 Adds Fresh Prince Vet Tatyana Ali — See Her in a New Trailer

Another Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is headed to Peacock’s dramatic reimagining.

Tatyana Ali has been cast in Season 2 of Bel-Air, TVLine has learned. She is set to play Ashley’s teacher Mrs. Hughes, “the English Literature teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley, often giving her books from her personal collection,” according to the official description. You can get a first look at Ali as Mrs. Hughes in the new Season 2 trailer, which also sees Will getting recruited by big-time basketball scouts and Carlton tangled up in a nasty fistfight. (Press PLAY above to watch the new trailer.)

Ali starred as Ashley Banks, Phil and Vivian’s youngest daughter, for all six seasons of the original NBC sitcom, which ran from 1990 to 1996.

Bel-Air is a dramatic take on Will’s complex journey from the streets of Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. Season 2 — which premieres Thursday, Feb. 21 on Peacock; new episodes will stream weekly — finds Will (Jabari Banks) “at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence,” per the official synopsis.

New episodes will see him “navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.” Plus, Will and Carlton’s brotherhood will “start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences.”

Ali is the latest Fresh Prince vet to appear in the Peacock series. Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson — who played Aunt Viv and Viola “Vy” Smith in the OG series, respectively — appeared in Season 1 as members of the Art Council Board of Trustees interviewing Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) for a coveted art fellowship.

Ali recently competed in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race as Chakra 7. She made it all the way to the Top 3 alongside AJ McLean (The Backstreet Boys), who won, and fellow runner-up Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty).

Additional TV credits for the actress and singer include The Young and the Restless, Living Single, Love That Girl! and the Disney Junior animated series Fancy Nancy.