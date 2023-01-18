Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere This Spring — First Look at Ted vs. Nate!

Behold, our very first glimpse at Ted Lasso Season 3. Ted Lasso Season 3: Everything to Know

Apple TV+ on Wednesday revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the delayed third season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series will roll out this spring, but stopped short of disclosing an actual premiere date.

To tide us over until new episodes drop, the streaming service has released the above photo, which features Jason Sudeikis as the titular AFC Richmond coach, Nick Mohammed as newly appointed West Ham United coach Nate Shelley, and Anthony Head as Rebecca’s devilish ex/rival club owner Rupert Mannion.

As recently as September, Sudeikis refused to confirm that the series, which he initially conceived to run three seasons, would exit the pitch after its upcoming run.

“I don’t know,” he told reporters following the series’ second consecutive Emmy win for Outstanding Comedy Series (per Deadline). “It’s up to more factors than myself. The response has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility. I couldn’t say yes or no… If I knew, I wouldn’t tell you.”

But months before Sudeikis suggested that no decision had been made, fellow star (and series scribe) Brett Goldstein, aka Roy Kent, gave an interview to the UK’s Sunday Times and implied that Season 3 would mark the end for Nelson Road.

“We are writing it like that,” he said at the time. “It was planned as three [seasons]. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.”

