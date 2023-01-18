Shrinking Trailer: Harrison Ford Shows Jason Segel Some Gruff Love in Apple TV+ Comedy's First Footage

Jason Segel’s Jimmy is in a bad way in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s Shrinking — but that may be just what his therapy patients need.

The trailer above, released Tuesday in conjunction with a panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, gives us our first real look at the new series from Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs). In it, we watch Jimmy, a therapist struggling with grief after the death of his wife, partake in some painful and/or inadvisable activities. Eventually, he snaps and starts telling his clients exactly what he’s thinking. The kicker? The avant-garde approach seems to unlock something kinda great.

Harrison Ford plays Paul, another therapist in the practice who serves up some tough love to Jimmy as he spirals. The cast also includes Christa Miller (Scrubs, Cougar Town), Jessica Williams (Love Life, The Daily Show), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Luke Tennie (CSI: Vegas) and Lukita Maxwell (Generation).

Shrinking will premiere on Friday, Jan. 27, with two episodes. Subsequent episodes will follow weekly.

