SEAL Team Renewed for Season 7

Bravo has more fight left in it, now that Paramount+ has renewed the military drama SEAL Team for a seventh season. Streaming TV Renewals/Cancellations

“We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

Just last week, Giles told TVLine the streamer was “not quite yet” ready to announce Season 7, though she noted that SEAL Team had proven itself to be “one of those shows that had that successful move from broadcast to streaming. We’ve found that a couple times now, and that was great to see.”

SEAL Team premiered on CBS in September 2017, with an original cast that included David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré and Judd Lormand. Upon being renewed for Season 5, the series was shuttled over to CBS’ streaming sister, Paramount+, and this past October it served up Episode 100.

Showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine back in early November, “Right now I’m sitting here breaking Season 7,” which was taking priority over the standalone SEAL Team movie announced last February. “The focus right now is on [finishing] Season 6 and [breaking] Season 7,” he said, so “I don’t really have an update on the movie.”

SEAL Team this past season wrote off the character of Clay Spenser (and in devastating fashion!), since original cast member Max Thieriot is now headlining the hit CBS drama Fire Country (which he also co-created). Raffi Barsoumian in turn joined the cast/team as Foxtrot transfer Omar Hamza.

Season 6 closed out with Jason at his Navy Cross ceremony disclosing his TBI and compromised state on recent missions, after which he was called on the carpet by Blackburn and other superiors. “You created one hell of a mess, and left us no choice but to stand you down,” Blackburn announced. Ray interrupted the proceedings to reveal that he has been suffering PTS since his kidnapping. EVVVVERYBODY then filed into the room — Sonny, Brock, Trent, Omar and two dozen other operators, each recounting what impairs them. Near-constant headaches. Tinnitus. Breacher syndrome. The inability to sleep. Blurry vision. Memory lapses. You name it.

“Thanks, brother,” Jason said to Ray beside him. Ray scoffed, “What’s command gonna do, pull all our birds? Like you taught me, boss dog: Always improve your fighting position.”

Want scoop on SEAL Team Season 7, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.