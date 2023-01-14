Friday Ratings: S.W.A.T. Eyes Season High in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s SmackDown tied for the demo win, while CBS’ Blue Bloods reclaimed its title as Friday’s most-watched program. Renew/Cancel Forecast

CBS | SWAT (5.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating) and Fire Country (5.8 mil/0.4) both slipped in the demo, whereas Blue Bloods (6 mil/0.4) was steady. SWAT is looking at a likely season high in viewers, while Blue Bloods drew its best overnight audience since Oct. 27.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.3) was steady, while Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.3) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.