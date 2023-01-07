Ratings: Fire Country Draws Biggest Audience Ever, Tops Friday in Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ S.W.A.T. and Fire Country were amongst a four-way tie for the nightly demo win, while the latter bested Blue Bloods (!) to deliver Friday’s largest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast

CBS | SWAT (with 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) hit and matched season highs, as did the newly renewed Fire Country (6.4 mil/0.5). In fact, some quick, back-of-the-napkin math tells me that Fire Country delivered the time slot’s best audience since a May 2020 Magnum P.I. Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.4; Who won Performer of the Week?) lost a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. And no, I have no idea that last time Blue Bloods was outdrawn by its lead-in. Gotta be… a while. Zounds.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.9 mil/0.3) and Young Rock (1.3 mil/0.2) each dropped some eyeballs, with the latter also dipping in the dmeo.

