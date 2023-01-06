Fire Country Renewed for Season 2; Top-Rated, Most-Watched New Series

Fire Country is certainly burning bright at CBS: The drama has snagged a Season 2 pickup, midway through its freshman run. 2023 Renewal & Cancellation Scorecard

Coming in hot, so to speak, Fire Country with its Oct. 7 debut delivered the largest audience (5.9 million total viewers) for any freshman series premiere this fall. Season-to-date, it boasts the largest audience of any freshman series (averaging 8 million weekly viewers with Live+7 playback), and it is also the highest-rated rookie (averaging a 0.7 demo rating).

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” CBS Entertainment’s recently installed new president, Amy Reisenbach, said in a statement. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

Currently airing Fridays at 9/8c, Fire Country stars SEAL Team alum Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who, in pursuit of redemption and a shortened prison sentence, joined a firefighting program that returned him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish blazes in the region.

When last we tuned in, a car crash had left one vehicle half-on/half-off the side of a bridge, teetering with the driver and passenger siblings inside. With traffic impeding the arrival of further assistance, it was decided to carefully extricate the passenger from the car — after which Bode made the bold decision to clamber inside the vehicle and free/pull out the awakened driver.

But just as he helped Bode pull the driver out, all battalion chief Vince (Billy Burke) could do was watch as the car toppled off the bridge and into the river sorta-far below, with his son still inside.

In the clip above, see who swims to an unconscious, drowning Bode’s possible rescue in tonight’s winter premiere, all as an internal investigation into the car crash/rescue gets underway….

