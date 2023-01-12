Zoey 101 Sequel Movie, Starring Jamie Lynn Spears, Ordered at Paramount+ — See Who's Returning (And Who's Not)

Another popular Nickelodeon series of yesteryear is being revived for Paramount+.

The streamer on Thursday announced the start of production on Zoey 102, a follow-up to the Jamie Lynn Spears-led series Zoey 101, which aired for four seasons on Nick from 2005 to 2008.

According to a release from Paramount+, the full-length feature “follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.”

A number of original cast members are returning for the movie, including Spears as Zoey Brooks, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese and Christopher Massey as Michael Barret.

Additional stars include Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

It should be noted that several stars of Zoey 101 are not returning for the follow-up movie, including Paul Butcher, who played Dustin Brooks; Victoria Justice, who played Lola; and Austin Butler, who played James.

Perhaps the most obvious name missing is that of Alexa Nikolas, who recently (and very publicly) squashed her beef with Spears’ older sister, pop star Britney Spears, who traumatized Nikolas by yelling at her on set.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears said in a statement. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

The film, whose title remains subject to change, is directed by Nancy Hower from a script written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby. In addition to Spears, the executive-producing team includes Hower, Sherer, Whitby and Alexis Fisher.

Production on Zoey 102 has already begun in North Carolina. The film is expected to premiere later this year.

Are you looking forward to catching up with the Pacific Coast Academy gang? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Zoey 102 below.